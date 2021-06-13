srnArt Gallery Hits Market Cap of $1.60 Million (SACT)

srnArt Gallery (CURRENCY:SACT) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 13th. srnArt Gallery has a total market capitalization of $1.60 million and $5,224.00 worth of srnArt Gallery was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, srnArt Gallery has traded 39.3% lower against the US dollar. One srnArt Gallery coin can now be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00001114 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002785 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00056378 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.54 or 0.00171294 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.03 or 0.00194938 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $397.29 or 0.01105872 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,014.87 or 1.00249407 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

srnArt Gallery Profile

srnArt Gallery’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,000,000 coins. srnArt Gallery’s official Twitter account is @srn_art

srnArt Gallery Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as srnArt Gallery directly using U.S. dollars.

