Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $266.91 Million

Analysts predict that Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) will post $266.91 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Standard Motor Products’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $234.92 million and the highest is $298.90 million. Standard Motor Products reported sales of $247.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Standard Motor Products will report full-year sales of $1.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Standard Motor Products.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $276.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.57 million. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 6.06%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share.

SMP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

Standard Motor Products stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,809. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.39. Standard Motor Products has a 1 year low of $37.65 and a 1 year high of $55.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is 27.70%.

In other news, Director Arthur S. Sills sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total transaction of $237,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 320,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,225,649. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter J. Sills sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $1,417,500.00. Insiders have sold a total of 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,797,400 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMP. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Standard Motor Products during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 3,917.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,607 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 122.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Standard Motor Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Standard Motor Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, Intermotor, Standard Diesel, BWD Select, BWD, OEM, TechSmart, Tech Expert, GP Sorensen, LockSmart, and Pollak brand names, as well as under private labels comprising NAPA Echlin and NAPA Belden.

