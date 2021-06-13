State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,145 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 3,880 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,195,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $349,792,000 after buying an additional 655,812 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,194,108 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $24,311,000 after acquiring an additional 661,373 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 155.1% in the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,077,750 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,978,000 after acquiring an additional 655,285 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 313.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 931,864 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $18,972,000 after purchasing an additional 706,577 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter valued at $10,435,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 243,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total value of $9,192,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 754,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,525,030.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Suzanne M. Coulter acquired 2,170 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.61 per share, with a total value of $75,103.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,170 shares in the company, valued at $75,103.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 325,268 shares of company stock worth $12,415,246. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

ANF opened at $43.10 on Friday. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a one year low of $9.30 and a one year high of $44.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.59.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $1.05. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $781.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.29) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ANF. Argus raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.40.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

