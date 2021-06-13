State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 30.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,770 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Bandwidth were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAND. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Bandwidth by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,150,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bandwidth by 43.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Bandwidth by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Bandwidth by 201.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 9,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bandwidth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $641,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BAND opened at $127.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 290.81 and a beta of 0.46. Bandwidth Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.01 and a 52 week high of $198.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.29. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 12.43% and a positive return on equity of 2.94%.

BAND has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bandwidth from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bandwidth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.75.

In other Bandwidth news, CEO David A. Morken sold 2,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.91, for a total value of $350,763.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,764.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.02, for a total transaction of $46,008.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,117 shares in the company, valued at $818,597.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,717 shares of company stock worth $1,041,142. 11.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND).

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.