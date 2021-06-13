State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 2,150 Shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Avanos Medical were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in Avanos Medical during the first quarter worth $28,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. 91.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

AVNS opened at $40.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.90. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.09 and a 1 year high of $53.61. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.11 and a beta of 0.93.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $181.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Avanos Medical’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

