State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 3,110 Shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,302 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 3,110 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.05% of Cardiovascular Systems worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,439 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

CSII stock opened at $39.53 on Friday. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.70 and a fifty-two week high of $48.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 4.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.75 and a beta of 0.85.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $63.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.18 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a negative return on equity of 8.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Scott R. Ward purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.41 per share, with a total value of $34,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,827,710.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Martha Goldberg Aronson purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.59 per share, for a total transaction of $51,885.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $259,425. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CSII shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays started coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardiovascular Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.17.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

