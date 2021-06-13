State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 4,870 Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,870 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 345.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2,095.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 8,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Professional Planning purchased a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $186,000. 68.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

NYSE:PMT opened at $20.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.17. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $14.79 and a 1-year high of $20.96.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 60.51% and a return on equity of 35.75%. As a group, analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.10%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 696.30%.

In other news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total transaction of $28,266.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,551.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marianne Sullivan sold 7,583 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $152,949.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,776 shares of company stock valued at $196,463. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

