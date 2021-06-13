State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Position in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,730 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,229,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,850,000 after acquiring an additional 727,959 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 180.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,223,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,509 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Myriad Genetics by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,099,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,744,000 after purchasing an additional 242,931 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 836,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,550,000 after buying an additional 34,037 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 4th quarter worth $14,461,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jayne B. Hart sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,740,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,243,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 7,142 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total value of $207,046.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,045.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,151 shares of company stock worth $4,004,375 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Myriad Genetics stock opened at $29.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.44. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.54 and a 1-year high of $33.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $173.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.36 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 27.26%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MYGN. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

