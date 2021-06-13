State of Tennessee Treasury Department Decreases Holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,712 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,675 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.07% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 98,252 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 6,440 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 430,381 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,267,000 after buying an additional 6,399 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,020 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 4,773 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $2,835,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 120,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total value of $99,937.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 89,451 shares in the company, valued at $2,860,642.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SUPN stock opened at $31.20 on Friday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.20 and a fifty-two week high of $32.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.33.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.15). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $130.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.77 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SUPN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. Its commercial products include Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

