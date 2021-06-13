State of Tennessee Treasury Department Reduces Position in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its stake in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 801 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAT. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,864,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,928,000 after acquiring an additional 457,872 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in American Assets Trust by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,421,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,624,000 after purchasing an additional 404,263 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 55.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 44,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 15,972 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 3.5% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 17,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AAT opened at $38.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.13. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.73 and a 12 month high of $38.98.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 5.08%. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.26%.

Several analysts have commented on AAT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Assets Trust from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded American Assets Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.74 per share, with a total value of $674,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 10,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.01 per share, with a total value of $380,628.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 91,390 shares of company stock valued at $3,163,783 in the last ninety days. 33.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

