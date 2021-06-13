State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 3,494 Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,494 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $22,037,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,729,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,856,000 after acquiring an additional 892,002 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 105.5% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,091,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,201,000 after acquiring an additional 560,500 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 195.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,823,000 after purchasing an additional 331,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 622,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,951,000 after purchasing an additional 150,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,419 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total transaction of $28,266.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,551.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marianne Sullivan sold 7,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $152,949.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,776 shares of company stock valued at $196,463. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PMT opened at $20.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.17. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $14.79 and a twelve month high of $20.96.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 35.75% and a net margin of 60.51%. Equities analysts forecast that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 696.30%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.75.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

