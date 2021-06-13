State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 649 Shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust were worth $935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Surevest LLC lifted its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 0.6% during the first quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 76,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 30.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 135.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust stock opened at $26.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.89. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $18.76 and a 1-year high of $26.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a current ratio of 6.56. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.15). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 36.22% and a return on equity of 8.50%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.97%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ILPT. B. Riley lifted their target price on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

