State Street (NYSE:STT) & Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) Critical Analysis

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) and State Street (NYSE:STT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Norwood Financial and State Street’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Norwood Financial 24.36% 10.40% 1.07% State Street 19.59% 10.65% 0.83%

Norwood Financial has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, State Street has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Norwood Financial and State Street, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Norwood Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A State Street 1 6 6 0 2.38

State Street has a consensus target price of $83.54, suggesting a potential downside of 0.24%. Given State Street’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe State Street is more favorable than Norwood Financial.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Norwood Financial and State Street’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Norwood Financial $66.24 million 3.19 $15.08 million N/A N/A State Street $12.08 billion 2.41 $2.42 billion $6.70 12.50

State Street has higher revenue and earnings than Norwood Financial.

Dividends

Norwood Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. State Street pays an annual dividend of $2.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. State Street pays out 31.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Norwood Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and State Street has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.1% of Norwood Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.7% of State Street shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of Norwood Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of State Street shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

State Street beats Norwood Financial on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Norwood Financial Company Profile

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. It also provides various loans, such as commercial loans comprising lines of credit, revolving credit, term loans, mortgages, secured lending products, and letter of credit facilities; municipal finance lending; construction loans for commercial construction projects and single-family residences; land loans; consumer loans; mortgage lending to finance principal residences and second home dwellings; and indirect dealer financing of new and used automobiles, boats, and recreational vehicles. In addition, the company offers investment securities services; trust and investment products; and cash management, direct deposit, remote deposit capture, mobile deposit capture, mobile payment, automated clearing house activity, real estate settlement, and Internet and mobile banking services. Further, it engages in the annuity and mutual fund sale, and discount brokerage activities, as well as insurance agency business. The company serves consumers, businesses, nonprofit organizations, and municipalities. It operates fourteen offices in Northeastern Pennsylvania; and sixteen offices in Delaware, Sullivan, Ontario, Otsego, and Yates Counties, New York, as well as thirty-one automated teller machines. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Honesdale, Pennsylvania.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors. The company also engages in the provision of portfolio management and risk analytics, as well as trading and post-trade settlement services with integrated compliance and managed data throughout. In addition, it provides investment management strategies and products, such as core and enhanced indexing, multi-asset strategies, active quantitative and fundamental active capabilities, and alternative investment strategies. Further, the company offers services and solutions, including environmental, social, and governance investing; defined benefit and defined contribution; and global fiduciary solutions, as well as exchange-traded fund under the SPDR ETF brand. The company provides its products and services to mutual funds, collective investment funds and other investment pools, corporate and public retirement plans, insurance companies, foundations, endowments, and investment managers. State Street Corporation was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

