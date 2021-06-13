Stephane Bancel Sells 9,000 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $1,910,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,270,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,305,276.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 3rd, Stephane Bancel sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.89, for a total value of $1,888,900.00.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.70, for a total value of $1,518,300.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, Stephane Bancel sold 19,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total value of $3,000,860.00.

On Friday, May 7th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.83, for a total value of $1,809,666.18.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.32, for a total value of $1,640,880.00.

On Friday, April 23rd, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total value of $1,913,277.66.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $1,427,400.00.

On Friday, April 16th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.44, for a total value of $1,838,496.24.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.75, for a total value of $1,383,750.00.

On Friday, April 9th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.91, for a total value of $1,556,491.86.

MRNA stock opened at $218.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $87.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.08, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.48. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.21 and a 1-year high of $227.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.57.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 21.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24112.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MRNA shares. TheStreet raised Moderna from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Moderna by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,337,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,936,980,000 after purchasing an additional 21,025,493 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,222,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427,704 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 884.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,612,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347,122 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at $240,913,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at $183,107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

