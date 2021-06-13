Stephen Macchiaverna Sells 1,000 Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Stock

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 1,000 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total value of $177,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,601,969. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Stephen Macchiaverna also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,000 shares of Freshpet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $350,000.00.

On Monday, March 15th, Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,466 shares of Freshpet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total value of $382,797.18.

Shares of Freshpet stock opened at $167.74 on Friday. Freshpet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.85 and a 1 year high of $186.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $172.60.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.24). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $93.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Freshpet’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRPT. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in Freshpet during the first quarter valued at about $1,320,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 263,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,237,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 111.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares in the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FRPT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Freshpet from $194.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on Freshpet from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Freshpet from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.56.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

