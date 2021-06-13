Stephens Boosts United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target to $215.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its price target upped by Stephens from $207.00 to $215.00 in a research report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised United Parcel Service from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $224.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded United Parcel Service from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $205.63.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of UPS stock opened at $203.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $200.10. United Parcel Service has a 12-month low of $99.59 and a 12-month high of $219.59. The company has a market capitalization of $176.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,094,024,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,738,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,323,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260,739 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,546,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,112,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710,421 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,027,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,184,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 264.5% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,573,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $265,061,000 after buying an additional 1,142,197 shares during the last quarter. 56.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.