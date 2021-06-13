Stephens Harriet Calhoun Trust Sells 1,537 Shares of Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) Stock

Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) major shareholder Stephens Harriet Calhoun Trust sold 1,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $44,573.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 267,032 shares in the company, valued at $7,743,928. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Stephens Harriet Calhoun Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 9th, Stephens Harriet Calhoun Trust sold 9,070 shares of Conn’s stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total value of $266,748.70.

Conn’s stock opened at $29.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.26. The stock has a market cap of $851.44 million, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 2.61. Conn’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.83 and a fifty-two week high of $31.48.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.25. The business had revenue of $363.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.56 million. Conn’s had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 6.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.89) EPS. Analysts expect that Conn’s, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Conn’s in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conn’s in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Conn’s by 9,410.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Conn’s in the first quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Conn’s in the first quarter worth about $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CONN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

About Conn’s

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

