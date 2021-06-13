stETH Price Tops $704.92 on Major Exchanges (STETH)

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. Over the last seven days, stETH has traded 27.7% higher against the US dollar. stETH has a total market cap of $5.39 million and approximately $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One stETH coin can now be purchased for approximately $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00058018 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.80 or 0.00168402 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69.43 or 0.00195529 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $398.34 or 0.01121818 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35,608.67 or 1.00282958 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH Profile

stETH’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance . stETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi . The official website for stETH is lido.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase stETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

