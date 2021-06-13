Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Medallia Call Options (NYSE:MDLA)

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders bought 9,637 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,039% compared to the typical volume of 846 call options.

Shares of NYSE:MDLA traded up $4.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.11. 9,552,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,321,651. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Medallia has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $48.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.30 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.68.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Medallia had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 33.99%. The company had revenue of $131.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medallia will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on MDLA. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Medallia in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Medallia from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medallia has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.56.

In other news, EVP Mikael J. Ottosson sold 75,000 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $2,255,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 231,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,962,918.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 30,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $792,947.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 981,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,242,070.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 352,929 shares of company stock valued at $9,971,805 in the last quarter. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Medallia by 1,583.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 18,116 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Medallia by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 12,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 5,125 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in shares of Medallia by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 51,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Medallia during the first quarter worth $661,000. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP grew its holdings in Medallia by 259.4% in the first quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 359,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,022,000 after purchasing an additional 259,354 shares during the period. 90.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Medallia

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

