Storm Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SRMLF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Storm Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SRMLF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 79.5% from the May 13th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

SRMLF remained flat at $$3.04 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.59. Storm Resources has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $3.05.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised Storm Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. CIBC increased their target price on Storm Resources from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Storm Resources from $4.75 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Storm Resources from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Storm Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.85.

Storm Resources Ltd. operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and development company in Canada. The company primarily owns interests in lands covering an area of 120,000 net acres located in Umbach, Nig Creek, and Fireweed areas of Northeast British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, it had 49,134 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of total proved plus probable reserves.

