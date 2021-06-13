Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SENR) Short Interest Update

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SENR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 71.4% from the May 13th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $0.32. 70,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,626. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.37. Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.58.
Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources Company Profile
