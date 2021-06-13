Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SENR) Short Interest Update

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SENR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 71.4% from the May 13th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $0.32. 70,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,626. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.37. Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.58.

Get Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources alerts:

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources Company Profile

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc provides clean-technologies, waste management, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions and Solid Waste. The company designs and sells H2SPlus and OdorFilter dry scrubber system solutions for management of hydrogen sulfide in biogas, landfill gas, and petroleum processing operations; develops and designs proprietary technologies and systems for conditioning biogas for use as renewable natural gas; and develops waste destruction technology using pyrolytic heating process combined with non-thermal plasma assisted oxidation.

Recommended Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.