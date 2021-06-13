SUKU Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.30 Million (SUKU)

SUKU (CURRENCY:SUKU) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. One SUKU coin can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000961 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SUKU has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar. SUKU has a total market capitalization of $40.13 million and $1.30 million worth of SUKU was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002855 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00060963 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003908 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00022075 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002857 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $276.58 or 0.00789051 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,902.18 or 0.08279474 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.40 or 0.00086714 BTC.

SUKU Profile

SUKU is a coin. It was first traded on October 17th, 2019. SUKU’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,149,903 coins. The Reddit community for SUKU is https://reddit.com/r/SUKUecosystem . SUKU’s official Twitter account is @SUKUecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . SUKU’s official website is www.suku.world

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today. Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling SUKU

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUKU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUKU should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SUKU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

