Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the bank on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

Summit Financial Group has increased its dividend payment by 54.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Summit Financial Group has a payout ratio of 22.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Summit Financial Group to earn $2.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ SMMF opened at $23.41 on Friday. Summit Financial Group has a 1-year low of $14.13 and a 1-year high of $27.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.10 million, a P/E ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.50.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.06). Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 27.00%. The company had revenue of $31.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.40 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Summit Financial Group will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Summit Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

In other Summit Financial Group news, Director Jason A. Kitzmiller purchased 2,070 shares of Summit Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.15 per share, with a total value of $49,990.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,140.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.19% of the company’s stock.

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, and Shenandoah Valley and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.

