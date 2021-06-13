sUSD Trading Up 0.2% This Week (SUSD)

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 13th. sUSD has a total market cap of $209.81 million and $10.81 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One sUSD coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00002795 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, sUSD has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.75 or 0.00057567 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003705 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00022602 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $280.30 or 0.00777658 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.73 or 0.00085250 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,913.64 or 0.08083536 BTC.

About sUSD

sUSD (CRYPTO:SUSD) is a coin. It was first traded on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 208,247,396 coins. The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io . sUSD’s official message board is blog.havven.io . The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

Buying and Selling sUSD

