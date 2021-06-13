Susquehanna Bancshares Upgrades Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) to “Neutral”

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) was upgraded by Susquehanna Bancshares to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

STX has been the subject of several other research reports. Susquehanna upgraded Seagate Technology from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.96.

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $96.77 on Friday. Seagate Technology has a 52 week low of $43.53 and a 52 week high of $106.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. The company has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.14.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 88.26% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 24,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $2,347,042.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,213,479.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $9,213,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,279 shares of company stock worth $18,751,510 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 65.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,620 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.8% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.7% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,971 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.7% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,070 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

