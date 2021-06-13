SVB Leerink Lowers Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) Price Target to $54.00

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target indicates a potential upside of 136.22% from the company’s current price.

FMTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Forma Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Forma Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.71.

NASDAQ:FMTX opened at $22.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.42. Forma Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $21.10 and a 52 week high of $56.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.28.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.76). Equities research analysts expect that Forma Therapeutics will post -3.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Forma Therapeutics by 84.3% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 516.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

