SVB Leerink Raises Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target to $475.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its target price boosted by SVB Leerink from $380.00 to $475.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Biogen’s FY2022 earnings at $19.40 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. William Blair raised shares of Biogen from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Biogen from $265.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup raised Biogen from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Biogen from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Biogen from $305.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $374.34.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $396.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Biogen has a 12-month low of $223.25 and a 12-month high of $468.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $285.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.44.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 23.89%. The business’s revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.14 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 18.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

