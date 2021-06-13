Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAF) Short Interest Update

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAF) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,027,000 shares, a drop of 82.9% from the May 13th total of 17,670,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 409.1 days.
SWMAF stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.34. 1,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,532. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.77. Swedish Match AB has a 1 year low of $6.68 and a 1 year high of $9.85.
About Swedish Match AB (publ)
Recommended Story: Neutral Rating
Receive News & Ratings for Swedish Match AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedish Match AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.