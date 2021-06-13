Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAF) Short Interest Update

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAF) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,027,000 shares, a drop of 82.9% from the May 13th total of 17,670,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 409.1 days.

SWMAF stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.34. 1,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,532. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.77. Swedish Match AB has a 1 year low of $6.68 and a 1 year high of $9.85.

About Swedish Match AB (publ)

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, GÃ¶teborgs RapÃ©, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, G.3, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, ZYN, G.4, Onico, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

