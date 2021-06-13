Sweet Earth Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SEHCF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sweet Earth Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SEHCF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, an increase of 155.7% from the May 13th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 370,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of Sweet Earth stock remained flat at $$0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday. 373,514 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,823. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.18. Sweet Earth has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $0.55.
Sweet Earth Company Profile
