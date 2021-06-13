Sweet Earth Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SEHCF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sweet Earth Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SEHCF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, an increase of 155.7% from the May 13th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 370,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Sweet Earth stock remained flat at $$0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday. 373,514 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,823. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.18. Sweet Earth has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $0.55.

Sweet Earth Holdings Corporation cultivates, processes, and sells hemp Cannabidiol (CBD) products. The company offers cosmetics products, including hemp hydrating oat and honey facial cleanser, balancing jasmine body oil, hydration cream, salve, lip balm, hydrating cleanser, hand sanitizer, balancing body oil, organic body scrub, rejuvenating salt soak, and muscle recovery rub.

