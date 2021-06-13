Swiss National Bank Boosts Stake in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 84,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $3,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Acushnet by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,826,000 after buying an additional 208,527 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Acushnet by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Acushnet in the 4th quarter worth $357,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Acushnet in the 4th quarter worth $513,000. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in Acushnet in the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOLF. KeyCorp increased their price target on Acushnet from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Acushnet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Acushnet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.63.

Shares of NYSE:GOLF opened at $50.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $32.42 and a 12 month high of $54.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.01. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 0.78.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $580.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.29 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Acushnet’s payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

In other Acushnet news, Director Yoon Soo (Gene) Yoon sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total value of $31,642,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,383,339.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 54.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Acushnet Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

