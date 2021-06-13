Swiss National Bank Has $3.60 Million Position in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of Methode Electronics worth $3,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Methode Electronics by 2.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Methode Electronics by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 40,066 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Methode Electronics by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 127,271 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,343,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Methode Electronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Methode Electronics by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,676 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Methode Electronics news, Director Darren Dawson sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total transaction of $383,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $426,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy Glandon sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.65, for a total value of $547,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,917,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

MEI opened at $49.35 on Friday. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.97 and a 1-year high of $49.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.10%.

Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

