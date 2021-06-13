Swiss National Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) by 1.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 345,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Newmark Group were worth $3,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Newmark Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 88,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 4,517 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Newmark Group by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 49,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 5,088 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Newmark Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 207,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 5,181 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Newmark Group by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 18,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 5,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Newmark Group by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. 56.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NMRK opened at $13.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.89. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.87 and a 52-week high of $13.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 5.45%. On average, equities analysts predict that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is 4.30%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Newmark Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Newmark Group in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Newmark Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Newmark Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Newmark Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Newmark Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

