Swiss National Bank Raises Stock Position in Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Cardtronics were worth $3,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cardtronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,917,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Cardtronics by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,002,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,384,000 after buying an additional 437,029 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Cardtronics by 1,100.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 462,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,322,000 after buying an additional 423,874 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cardtronics by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,517,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,761,000 after buying an additional 363,561 shares during the period. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new position in Cardtronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,453,000. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Cardtronics in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.33.

CATM opened at $38.95 on Friday. Cardtronics plc has a fifty-two week low of $16.67 and a fifty-two week high of $42.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 90.58 and a beta of 1.86.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. Cardtronics had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $267.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Cardtronics news, CEO Edward H. West sold 967 shares of Cardtronics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.92, for a total value of $37,635.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 529,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,608,062.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rahul Gupta sold 2,300 shares of Cardtronics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total transaction of $89,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,238.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,167 shares of company stock valued at $161,743 in the last ninety days. 21.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cardtronics Profile

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing, balance inquiries, and balance transfers; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, train stations, and casinos.

