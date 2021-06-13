Swiss National Bank Raises Stock Position in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 1.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp were worth $3,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,756,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,436,000 after buying an additional 121,242 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,160,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,739,000 after buying an additional 126,320 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,767,000. Davis Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC now owns 290,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,985,000 after purchasing an additional 128,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 264,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,922,000 after purchasing an additional 13,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGBN opened at $57.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $58.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.14. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.17.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 35.38% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $93.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.48 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.51%.

Several research analysts have commented on EGBN shares. Gabelli reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, G.Research downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.33.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

