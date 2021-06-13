SWYFT Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $9,172.00 (SWYFTT)

SWYFT (CURRENCY:SWYFTT) traded up 32.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. SWYFT has a market capitalization of $20,250.06 and approximately $9,172.00 worth of SWYFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SWYFT coin can now be bought for about $0.0286 or 0.00000074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SWYFT has traded 19.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SWYFT alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00060556 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003775 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00022850 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $314.57 or 0.00808402 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,169.43 or 0.08144964 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.81 or 0.00084312 BTC.

SWYFT Coin Profile

SWYFTT is a coin. SWYFT’s total supply is 750,000 coins and its circulating supply is 706,940 coins. SWYFT’s official website is swyft.network . The Reddit community for SWYFT is https://reddit.com/r/SwyftNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SWYFT’s official message board is medium.com/swyft-network . SWYFT’s official Twitter account is @OfficialSwyft and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swyft was formed on November 20th, 2018, looking to solve the most common problems facing cryptocurrency adoption across the globe. Its vision is to not only enhance the user experience with any ability to earn a passive income but to also create the most compelling cryptocurrency ecosystem of the 21st century by driving the world's transition to a digital currency economy. This will be delivered through DApp (smart contract) design, payment gateways via platform modules and marketplace deployment. “

SWYFT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SWYFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SWYFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SWYFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SWYFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SWYFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.