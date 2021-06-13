Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) Insider Privet Fund Management Llc Purchases 14,737 Shares

Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) insider Privet Fund Management Llc acquired 14,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.06 per share, with a total value of $148,254.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Privet Fund Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 10th, Privet Fund Management Llc acquired 15,000 shares of Synalloy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.57 per share, with a total value of $158,550.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNL opened at $11.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Synalloy Co. has a 52-week low of $3.81 and a 52-week high of $11.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.82 million, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 0.55.

Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Synalloy had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $69.78 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SYNL. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Synalloy by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 137,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 27,600 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Synalloy by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 80,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 24,215 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synalloy during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Synalloy by 45.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Synalloy by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 180,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. 21.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Synalloy

Synalloy Corporation manufactures and sells metals and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company's Metals segment offers stainless steel, galvanized, and other alloy pipes and tubes under the BRISMET trade name; liquid storage solutions and separation equipment; and ornamental stainless steel tubes under the ASTI trade name, as well as distributes seamless carbon pipes and tubes.

