Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $154.23.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Synaptics from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Synaptics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Synaptics from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Synaptics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Synaptics from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

In other news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total value of $136,636.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total value of $214,478.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,163 shares in the company, valued at $4,634,552.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Synaptics by 1,095.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,477,260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $200,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,647 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 688,113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,184,000 after buying an additional 19,680 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the first quarter valued at about $86,919,000. Greenhouse Funds LLLP lifted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 5.9% in the first quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 487,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,076,000 after buying an additional 27,294 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 413,109 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,824,000 after buying an additional 12,219 shares during the period.

SYNA opened at $141.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.22. Synaptics has a 12-month low of $55.59 and a 12-month high of $146.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.70.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.58. Synaptics had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $325.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Synaptics will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

