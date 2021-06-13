Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Shares Purchased by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) by 15.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,468 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNDX. Avidity Partners Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 78.4% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 3,308,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,900 shares during the period. Ghost Tree Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 217.6% during the fourth quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,024,000 after purchasing an additional 925,000 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $10,008,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,320,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,607,000 after purchasing an additional 444,048 shares during the period. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 465,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,353,000 after buying an additional 224,756 shares in the last quarter.

In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, Director Dennis Podlesak acquired 13,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.11 per share, for a total transaction of $197,074.37. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,963. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.78.

NASDAQ:SNDX opened at $18.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 11.35 and a quick ratio of 11.35. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.02 and a 1-year high of $27.85. The firm has a market cap of $905.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.20.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.09. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 45.08% and a negative net margin of 5,645.68%. On average, analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

