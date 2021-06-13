Synovus Financial Corp Buys 395 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSST)

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSST) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,967,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $13,181,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,165,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 13,474.1% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 197,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,050,000 after purchasing an additional 196,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 341.8% in the first quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 169,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,586,000 after purchasing an additional 130,808 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of GSST stock opened at $50.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.74. Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.84 and a fifty-two week high of $51.27.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSST).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.