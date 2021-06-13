Synovus Financial Corp Has $186,000 Stock Holdings in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Zynga were worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZNGA. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zynga by 254.3% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Zynga during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zynga during the first quarter worth $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zynga during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zynga during the first quarter worth $48,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZNGA stock opened at $10.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of -31.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.55. Zynga Inc. has a one year low of $7.77 and a one year high of $12.32.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.82 million. Zynga had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 15.48%. On average, research analysts expect that Zynga Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZNGA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Zynga in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Zynga from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zynga from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.46.

In other news, Director Regina E. Dugan sold 8,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total transaction of $94,780.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 205,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,177,706.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark J. Pincus sold 358,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total transaction of $3,712,412.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 233,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,423,349.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 755,820 shares of company stock valued at $7,830,469. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

