Synovus Financial Corp Has $295,000 Stock Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Vistra were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 12.1% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 66,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 7,145 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vistra by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 170,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 11,470 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Investments LP bought a new stake in Vistra during the 1st quarter worth about $5,048,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its holdings in Vistra by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 733,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,428,000 after purchasing an additional 334,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vistra by 978.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 325,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,397,000 after purchasing an additional 295,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total transaction of $121,315.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brian K. Ferraioli acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.94 per share, for a total transaction of $127,520.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 40,784 shares in the company, valued at $650,096.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $682,270. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VST opened at $18.63 on Friday. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $15.47 and a twelve month high of $24.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.99. The firm has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 0.87.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.33) by ($1.88). Vistra had a negative return on equity of 17.81% and a negative net margin of 12.41%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.54%.

VST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Vistra from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vistra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Vistra from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Vistra from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Vistra in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

