Synovus Financial Corp Sells 2,492 Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC)

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) by 14.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,492 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 5.2% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 66,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 21.9% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the first quarter worth $93,000.

NYSE FFC opened at $22.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.90. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.65 and a twelve month high of $23.85.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.1265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

