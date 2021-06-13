T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) CFO Sells $2,325,072.30 in Stock

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 15,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $2,325,072.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,281,101.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

TMUS opened at $145.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $136.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.58. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $100.11 and a one year high of $148.70.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 3.95%. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was up 77.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth $459,000. Ratan Capital Management LP boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 6.0% during the first quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP now owns 87,651 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,982,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 103.2% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 11.2% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,479 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.6% in the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 18,075 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $133.00 price objective on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.87.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

