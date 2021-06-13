T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.08

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 11th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 1.08 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

T. Rowe Price Group has increased its dividend payment by 57.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 35 consecutive years. T. Rowe Price Group has a dividend payout ratio of 34.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect T. Rowe Price Group to earn $12.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.8%.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

TROW stock opened at $193.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $185.10. T. Rowe Price Group has a fifty-two week low of $117.13 and a fifty-two week high of $196.73.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.09. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 41.97%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on TROW shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.36.

In other news, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $1,060,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 472,138 shares in the company, valued at $83,450,391.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 23,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total value of $4,500,579.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 156,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,077,651.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,421 shares of company stock worth $6,931,259. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 44,363 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $5,688,000. Institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.