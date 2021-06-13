Tapmydata Market Capitalization Achieves $1.43 Million (TAP)

Tapmydata (CURRENCY:TAP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 13th. One Tapmydata coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000357 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tapmydata has a total market cap of $1.43 million and $101,754.00 worth of Tapmydata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tapmydata has traded down 18.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $159.17 or 0.00443303 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003692 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00017026 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $374.17 or 0.01042123 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000020 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000020 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000299 BTC.

About Tapmydata

TAP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Tapmydata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,187,797 coins. Tapmydata’s official Twitter account is @tapmydata

According to CryptoCompare, “TappingCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 Algorithm that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. “

Buying and Selling Tapmydata

