TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Short Interest Up 2,100.0% in May

TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 2,100.0% from the May 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of TTDKY stock opened at $125.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.31. TDK has a 12-month low of $95.48 and a 12-month high of $175.64.

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. TDK had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 5.37%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TDK will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered TDK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

TDK Company Profile

TDK Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Film Application Products, and Other segments.

