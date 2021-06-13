Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 2,099 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,407 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Expedia Group were worth $4,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in Expedia Group by 26.6% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 31,134 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Expedia Group by 108.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 421,975 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $72,630,000 after purchasing an additional 219,566 shares during the period. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new position in Expedia Group in the first quarter worth $327,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Expedia Group by 1,224.6% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in Expedia Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 8,651 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on EXPE. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Expedia Group from $159.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $108.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Expedia Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.83.

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $172.94 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.75 and a fifty-two week high of $187.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.80.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 46.51% and a negative net margin of 44.59%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.83) EPS. Expedia Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $11,180,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,458,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.13, for a total value of $44,574.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,158.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,631 shares of company stock worth $20,648,503 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

See Also: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.