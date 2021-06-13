Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stock Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,648 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in DexCom were worth $3,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 264.0% during the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 3,938 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,752 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 33,888 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $12,529,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,333 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DXCM shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays started coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DexCom from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $380.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.35.

In other DexCom news, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 1,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.79, for a total transaction of $518,348.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Richard Doubleday sold 1,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.49, for a total transaction of $399,783.41. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,554 shares in the company, valued at $7,770,001.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,917 shares of company stock worth $19,883,899. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $400.19 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $305.63 and a 52-week high of $456.23. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $374.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.47 and a beta of 0.76.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. DexCom had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The business had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.67 million. Equities analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

