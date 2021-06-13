Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $4.35 Million Stock Holdings in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 0.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 302,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Steelcase were worth $4,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arjuna Capital lifted its position in shares of Steelcase by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 16,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Steelcase by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,293,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,001,000 after acquiring an additional 258,519 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Steelcase by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 30,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 9,736 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Steelcase during the 1st quarter valued at $12,021,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Steelcase by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 4,849 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Steelcase alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SCS shares. Benchmark upgraded Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Steelcase in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of SCS stock opened at $14.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Steelcase Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.47 and a twelve month high of $16.84. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.64 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.35.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $677.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.40 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 1.01%. Steelcase’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

In other Steelcase news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 65,289 shares in the company, valued at $914,046. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panels, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools and screens.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS).

Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.