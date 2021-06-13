Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $5.31 Million Stock Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 44.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,414 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,531 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Halliburton were worth $5,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Halliburton by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 253,336 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after purchasing an additional 11,348 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Halliburton by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,203,944 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $98,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847,757 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Halliburton by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,076,106 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $20,338,000 after purchasing an additional 142,883 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Halliburton by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 288,917 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $5,461,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Halliburton by 205.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 109,073 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 73,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Eric Carre sold 24,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $531,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,919,708. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on HAL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Halliburton in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Halliburton from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays raised Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.59.

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $24.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a PE ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 2.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.94. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 9.26% and a negative net margin of 13.67%. The business’s revenue was down 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.69%.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

